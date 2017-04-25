Dale Earnhardt Jr. Retiring At End Of 2017 Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of NASCAR’s most popular drivers and the face of the sport, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2017 season.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the retirement on Twitter Tuesday morning. Earnhardt has been a member of the Hendrick Motorsports team since 2007 when he made the move.

Last season, Earnhardt dealt with concussion problems and was forced to miss several races. He’s become an advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.

The reason behind his retirement Tuesday is unknown, but he is expected to talk to the media Tuesday afternoon.

Earnhardt has been a pillar of the NASCAR circuit since 1999 with 18 racing seasons under his belt, 603 career starts, and 26 wins. Earnhardt is a 14-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver award.

Earnhardt is a two-time champion in NASCAR’s second-tier series. But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.

Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017. Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017