Elliott Sadler reacts to Dale Jr.’s retirement annoucement

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – Hours after Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, CBS 42 Sports caught up with NASCAR’s Elliott Sadler, who drives JR Motorsports. Sadler is in Alabama ahead of the 2017 Spark Energy 300 on May 6th at Talladega Superspeedway. Sadler won the race last year.

Dale Jr. will compete in the GEICO 500 at Talladega, Sunday May 7th; the race will be Jr.’s second to last at ‘Dega, with the Alabama 500 in October serving as his final race at the historic track.

Gonna be different not watching my boss but also one of my closes friends in the sport retire but so proud of him and what he represents!! https://t.co/elXxIW6TD9 — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) April 25, 2017