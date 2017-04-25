Former Mountain Brook city official arrested on charges of stealing money from the city

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Mountain Brook magistrate is accused of using money meant for the city for personal gain.

Sunee Cates is charged with one count of an intentional ethics violation, a class B felony, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Cates is accused of using her official position to obtain personal gain, specifically converting $1,295 in money intended to be paid to the city’s municipal court, officials said.

According to Patrick Lamb with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, Cates was a magistrate for the city of Mountain Brook between 2011-2015, also the date range for the alleged offense.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on the case that is still under investigation.

Cates was arrested Tuesday morning and was granted a $5,000 bond. She was released a short time later, according to jail records.