Girls Inc. of Central Alabama hosting Girl 2 Girl Teen Leadership Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An event for teen girls and their parents is coming to Birmingham next weekend. The Girl 2 Girl Teen Leadership Conference gives girls a chance to learn what it’s like to step into the professional world.

The Girls Inc. of Central Alabama Teen Leadership Program is hosting the jam-packed day. Participants in the professional dress workshop can hear about jobs, internships and volunteer opportunities in the Birmingham area. The girls will also be able to speak face to face with representatives from colleges and universities in Alabama.

Girls are asked to bring a resume, transcript, and test scores but they are not required. Teens will have the opportunity to take part in a resume writing workshop as well as mock interviews with younger attendees. Parents who would like to attend can take part in separate sessions.

Registration is open until Saturday, April 29th. It’s $20 to sign up and parents will need to buy a ticket for themselves as well if they plan to attend a session. Tickets can be purchased here.

The conference is happening on Saturday, May 6th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Harbert Center on 4th Avenue North. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. If you’d like to find out more about Girls Inc. of Central Alabama, click here, here or here.