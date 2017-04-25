Inmates Escape From Work Release Center

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for two inmates who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center Monday night just after 9 o’clock.

Police are searching for Bobby Lee Taylor, who is 5′ 3″ and weighs 165 pounds. They are also searching for Ryan Edwards.

In 2007, Taylor was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after being convicted of theft of property in Elmore County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bobby Lee Taylor or Ryan Edwards, call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.