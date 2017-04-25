Inmates Escape From Work Release Center

By Published:

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for two inmates who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center Monday night just after 9 o’clock.

Police are searching for Bobby Lee Taylor, who is 5′ 3″ and weighs 165 pounds. They are also searching for Ryan Edwards.

In 2007, Taylor was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after being convicted of theft of property in Elmore County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bobby Lee Taylor or Ryan Edwards, call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s