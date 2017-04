BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Department of Transportation, they will be performing patching operations on Wednesday that will cause lane closures.

Road work will happen on US-280 westbound at milepost 8.0, about half a mile west of 119.

The outside right lane of 280 westbound will be closed at 9 a.m. All lanes will reopen no later than 1 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes because of expected delays.

HWY-280 WB: one right lane will be closed at 9am-1pm today to patch areas of the road near 119. #RealTimeTraffic42 pic.twitter.com/aNQ4vpOWKw — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) April 25, 2017