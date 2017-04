PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor William Bell and neighborhood leaders in Pratt City will break ground on the new One Pratt Park tomorrow at 8 a.m.

The area was destroyed in the 2011 tornadoes six years ago this week. The park will be the beginning of a new superblock in the city.

The groundbreaking will occur next to the Pratt City Library.

As the anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornadoes approaches, Mayor Bell has kept his commitment to revitalize the Pratt City Community. The "One Pratt" project includes an eight acre park with an amphitheater, playground and walking paths. A post shared by City of Birmingham, Alabama (@cityofbirmingham) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT