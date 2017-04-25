Shelby County man charged with 2 rapes while on bond for 4 other rape charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was recently bonded out on four different rape charges, has been arrested and charged with two other rapes, according to court documents.

Sam Woods III, 20, of Helena was indicted on the initial charges in Dec. 2016. The indictment charges that Woods engaged in sexual intercourse with a female that was younger than 16 and older than 12 in September 2015.

Woods has similar charges listed in the indictment that date to June 2015, April 17 of 2016, and April 20 of 2016 as well. His bail was set at $30,000 at the time, and he was released.

On April 21 of this year, two separate warrants were issued that charged Woods with two different 2nd degree rapes. This time, his bail is set at $60,000, which combines the $30,000 for each count on which the warrants were issued.

Woods is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail. His court date is set for May 17.