Suspect in Midfield double homicide captured by U.S. Marshals

(WIAT) — Corey McGhee, the suspect in a double homicide that took place in Midfield, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, according to a release from Midfield Police.

Two men were killed over an apparent fight over a cell phone on Saturday, according to Lynneice Washington, the Jefferson County District Attorney.

Larry Vincent Price Jr. and Brandon Durell Conwell were found near a vehicle when police responded to the scene at the 300 block of Woodward Road around 7 p.m.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, and police are not releasing the location in which McGhee was apprehended.

