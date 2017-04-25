Take that, Europe. Computer modeler aims to give U.S. lead in weather predictions

From below the conference table comes the thrum of incoming phone alerts. The new weather forecast has rolled in, and the climate scientists, even though it’s not typically their business, dig out their phones to look: snow tomorrow—hardly unusual for early February in Princeton, New Jersey. But the weather models have the storm breaking severe, dumping a foot or more. A snow day seems likely.

Across the table at the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL), Shian-Jiann “S. J.” Lin is not convinced. He is the master of 20,000 lines of computer code that divide the atmosphere into boxes and, with canny accuracy, solve the equations that describe how air swirls around the globe. For decades, Lin’s program has powered the long-term simulations of many climate models, including GFDL’s—one of the crown jewels of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Now, Lin’s domain is expanding to a different side of NOAA: the short-term weather forecasts of the National Weather Service (NWS). By 2018, Lin’s program will be powering a unified system for both climate and weather forecasting, one that could predict conditions tomorrow, or a century from now—and do it faster and better than current models. His work will soon be guiding mayors planning not just for snow plows, but also rising seas.

But Lin has started early. His small team is already running a prototype forecast on their supercomputer. And in his typically confident and brash style, he offers a minority report about the next day’s storm.

“If our forecast is correct, it’s only 3 to 6 inches,” Lin announces. His peers at the table seem skeptical. “It’s going to be a mess,” one warns. But Lin doesn’t budge. He rarely needs to. “We’ll see what we get tomorrow,” he says. “You want to bet?”

Much is riding on Lin. Recently, NWS has suffered some prominent embarrassments, such as in 2012, when it predicted Hurricane Sandy would sputter out over the ocean while a leading European center accurately forecast the direct hit on New York City. Fed up with the country’s second-place status, Congress in 2013 poured $48 million into NWS weather modeling. The message for NOAA was clear: Get America on top.

This drive has opened up an opportunity. For a long time, meteorologists and climate scientists operated in separate domains. Meteorologists focused on speed: ingesting as many data as possible from satellites, balloons, and buoys and quickly spinning it into a forecast. Climate scientists focused on the fussy physics of their models to produce plausible simulations over decades. But now, the two groups are discovering common ground, in “subseasonal to seasonal” predictions—from a month to 2 years out. In order to push forecasts beyond 10 days or so, meteorologists need the superior physics of the climate models. Meanwhile, climate scientists want to know how weather phenomena that happen on monthly or annual timescales, like El Niño, influence the global climate. “The two cultures are speaking each other’s language, and realizing they’re going to live and die together,” says John Michalakes, an atmospheric scientist at the Naval Research Laboratory in Monterey, California.

There could be another benefit to blurring the lines between weather and climate, one that climate scientists are loath to talk about explicitly. Although studies of human-driven climate change have faced scrutiny and scorn from conservative politicians in the United States, weather research remains solidly bipartisan, says David Titley, director of the Center for Solutions to Weather and Climate Risk at Pennsylvania State University in State College. Just this month, for example, Congress passed a weather forecasting bill that dedicates $26.5 million of NOAA’s budget to improving its seasonal predictions, and climate change doubters were among the supporters. “If I were running the world, I would keep that divide vague,” Titley says.

In his modeling, Lin never made the distinction. “From the beginning we talked about how there is no difference between weather and climate,” says Ricky Rood, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and Lin’s longtime collaborator. But others haven’t wanted to hear that message—and especially not from Lin, who is as feisty and fractious as a government employee can get. “It’s amazing to me,” says Rood, “that S. J. could evolve to be a source of unification.”

