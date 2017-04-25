Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox considering run for governor, putting family first

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Newly re-elected Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is considering running for Governor of Alabama.

Maddox told CBS 42 that before he makes a final decision to throw his hat into the ring, he will first have to think about how a campaign for governor would affect his family.

“Would I consider it? Absolutely, but I would have to meet the three criteria I’ve laid out for several years,” Maddox said. “And that is, can our family withstand the pressures and turmoil of an election. Stephanie, Taylor and Eli mean way too much to me to ever sacrifice them for political gains. Second is can we govern, can we make a difference.”

Maddox said he would run as a Democrat. He says there is much he would like to do to make improvements in Montgomery as Governor.

“I think like a lot of people in our state is heartbreaking and frustrating that we are 46, 47th, 48th, 49th, and 50 in nearly every quality of life category. Its beyond embarrassing, it’s immoral,” Maddox said. “I would like to think I would be able to provide the type of leadership that would help us move the needle to make things better for our state.”

Walt Maddox has been Tuscaloosa’s Mayor since 2005.