UAB surgeon wants public trauma kits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A UAB surgeon said he’d like to see trauma kits find a place alongside AED devices in the community. He believes having them in public places like schools and courtrooms would save lives in the event of an active shooter situation.

“We want to make this training as commonplace as getting CPR training,” said Jeffrey Kerby, MD, PhD.

Kerby is a trauma surgeon at UAB. He’s an advocate of the Stop The Bleed campaign which was launched in the wake of active shooter situations that have taken lives across the country.

“The Stop the Bleed campaign has sprung from these incidents where we know that a lot of the mortality, a lot of the deaths that have happened in these incidents have come from blood loss,” said Kerby.

In active shooter situations, like what happened at Sandy Hook and the Pulse nightclub, he believes having trauma kits along with people who have been trained how to use them would save lives.

“In many situations the first responders, the paramedics cannot arrive on the scene, cannot go into the building or the place where this happened until that place is secure. And sometimes that’s two or three hours after the initial incident,” Kerby said.

“The focus of our efforts is to try and educate the community about how to use these Stop The Bleed kits that contain gauze and tourniquets,” he added.

Kerby said the tourniquet is the main difference between the trauma kit and a standard first aid kit, and he said UAB can provide the training.

“We have the resources in our trauma program at UAB to provide that training free of charge. Something that we would provide as a community service,” said Kerby.

The biggest challenge is getting the kits in place. Kerby said he’d like to see them at schools, courthouses and any place where large numbers of people gather that could be a target.

“It really isn’t that expensive when you do the math and think about the potential impact it could have. It’s a small investment for a big return in a situation like this that you could prevent the loss of life,” he said.\

Kerby said funding for the kits could come from various places, like a community initiative or from the schools and venues themselves. He said they would also be interested in finding a sponsor to help cover the cost.