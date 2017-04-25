Writers Guild votes to authorize strike as talks continue

By Published:
FILE - This April 22, 2014 file photo shows videojournalists seting up outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, where the court was hearing arguments between Aereo, Inc., an internet startup company that gives subscribers access to broadcast television on their laptops and other portable devices and the broadcasters. The Supreme Court has ruled that a startup Internet company has to pay broadcasters when it takes television programs from the airwaves and allows subscribers to watch them on smartphones and other portable devices. The justices said Wednesday by a 6-3 vote that Aereo Inc. is violating the broadcasters' copyrights by taking the signals for free. The ruling preserves the ability of the television networks to collect huge fees from cable and satellite systems that transmit their programming. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Members of the Writers Guild of America are one step closer to striking come May 2. In a letter to its members Monday, the WGA said 96.3 percent voted to authorize a strike as the May 1 contract expiration deadline looms. Negotiations between the Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will resume Tuesday.

Responding to the strike authorization, the producers group said in a statement that it is committed to reaching a deal that keeps the industry working.

The producers group aims to avoid a work stoppage like the 100-day strike of 2007.

While many issues are at play, members of the Writers Guild are largely focused on the way in which streaming platforms have affected compensation.

The WGA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s