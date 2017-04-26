3 armed suspects sought in 4/20 robbery of narcotics from Pelham Walgreens

By Published:

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to identify three armed suspects wanted in the April 20, 2017 robbery of the Walgreen’s on Helena Road.

According to Pelham Police, the three suspects are black men armed with handguns. They reportedly robbed the pharmacist of narcotics and three employees of their personal belongings.

Police ask anyone that may recognize the suspects or have any information about the uniform-style jackets that two of them are wearing to please call Lt. Doug Setliff at 205-620-6477 or email him at dsetliff@pelhamalabama.gov.

