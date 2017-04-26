Alleged rape victim faces charge of filing false report

Related Coverage 2nd on-campus sexual assault found to be false report

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — 26 year old Harper Grace Niedermeyer is accused of making a false report about a rape, and faces a misdemeanor charge, according to Homewood Police.

Niedermeyer, however, is fighting back. Through a petition started on her behalf, Niedermeyer explained her story in hopes that people who live in Homewood would contact their councilmen, their mayor and the very police department that accused her of lying about sexual assault.

Harper Neidermeyer filed a report on July15th of 2016.

After a 9 month investigation, Homewood PD said they found multiple inconsistencies in her story.

These inconsistencies led to a case being presented to the Homewood Municipal Court Magistrate for the charge of False Reporting To Law Enforcement Officials.

The Magistrate found probable cause and issued a warrant.

On August 24, 2016 Ms. Niedermeyer turned herself in to Homewood Police and was released on a signature bond.

The case went to trial in Homewood Municipal Court on April 25, 2017.

“Ms. Niedermeyer plead not guilty and then stipulated that the facts of the case that the city of Homewood would present at trial would support a finding of guilt. Ms. Niedermeyer appealed the case to the Jefferson County Circuit Court. A trial date has not yet been set in Jefferson County Circuit Court,” according to Homewood Police.

However, an online petition created on Niedermeyer’s behalf, shared her side of the story:

I am a survivor of sexual assault and the Homewood Police Department arrested me and are prosecuting me for filing a false police report.

I did not file a false police report. YES — there was alcohol involved. YES — there was lack of clarity of the events that happened that evening. NO — I did not file a false police report.

I have had enough flashbacks and nightmares to know that something did happen that evening.

For the record, I haven’t had a drink since September of last year.

I am concerned that Homewood PD is attacking this with such voracity and that if this case goes to trial that other survivors may not want to come forward in fear that they too may be told they were lying to the extent of “filing a false police report” and getting arrested instead of being heard and helped.

I am a rape survivor who is facing jail time, and my rapist is getting away with their actions. This can affect the rest of my life, when my life has barely begun. I have fought a University who has told me I was lying. Now I’m facing a whole police department telling me I’m lying.

I’m not lying.

I am being vulnerable and asking for those who are constituents of Homewood to please contact your councilmen and the mayor if you feel lead to help. I feel like this is an issue that is larger than me, and can possibly impact our community in a negative manner. Anything you guys can do to help would be more than appreciated.

