Bessemer Hall of History hosting The Alabama Folk Fair May 5-6

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — One museum is kicking off Alabama’s Bicentennial Celebration with a special event. The Bessemer Hall of History Museum is hosting The Alabama Folk Fair.

The family-friendly event is two days of unique arts and crafts. Craftsman from around the state will demonstrate their trades, with live wood carving, candle and soap making, pine basket weaving and more. There will also be booths where children can make their own handmade jewelry.

You’ll also enjoy live music during the two-day fair. Fiddlin’ In The Parlor with Suzy and Kenny Spencer and Bessmer’s own Mr. Gip of Gip’s Place are just two of the acts coming to the event.

Visitors can also enter to win a handmade quilt with a Double Wedding Ring design. It was donated to the Bessemer Hall of History Museum by Sheila Franklin. The 90 x 90 size quilt is on display at the museum during the month of April and will be given away during the Folk Fair. You can buy a ticket to enter the drawing with proceeds going to the Hall of History.

The Alabama Folk Fair is happening Friday, May 5th and Saturday the 6th. It’s being held at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church’s Family Life Center on Bell Hill Road in McCalla off of Exit 1. For more information, contact the museum at (205)426-1633 or email bessemerhallofhi@bellsouth.net. You can also check out their website here.