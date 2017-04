BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Cortice Miles.

The shooting reportedly took place on the 400 block of Gray Street. At this time, there is no official word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

According to a firefighter at the scene, two people were shot, one in the stomach, and the other in the forearm.

WIAT will bring you more details as they become available.