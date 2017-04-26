Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away gay couples

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The House and the Senate both approved a bill that would protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents.

The legislation would establish the Alabama Child Placing Agency Inclusion Act, which prohibits the state from refusing to license or sign contracts with the groups because of their religious beliefs.

The bill now goes to Governor Kay Ivey for her signature.

South Dakota, Michigan, North Dakota, and Virginia have passed similar laws.