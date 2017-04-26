Birmingham Bulls hockey returning to Pelham as part of SPHL

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a 16-year hiatus, the Birmingham Bulls are will once again be playing hockey in the metro area.

The Birmingham Hockey Club announced this afternoon that the Bulls will return as members of the Southern Professional Hockey League in October 2017. The team will play their home games at the Pelham Civic Complex.

“We are proud to welcome the Birmingham Bulls into the Southern Professional Hockey League for the 17-18 season,” SPHL Commissioner Jim Combs said in a release. “We are excited to see the commitment from the City of Pelham and look forward to an entertaining team for the upcoming season.”

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished in this last year to bring the Birmingham Bulls back to the people of the greater Birmingham area,” Art Clarkson, one of the investors in the team, said.

The Bulls join ten other teams in the SPHL, including the Huntsville Havoc, Pensacola Ice Flyers, and Knoxville Ice Bears. The Bulls will play 28 home games in the main arena of the Pelham Civic Complex, which is looking to expand to 5,000 seats.

“It will be great to have professional hockey again and an additional entertainment option that will be very convenient for so many people,” Pelham City Council President Rick Hayes said.

This will be the third incarnation of the Bulls in the Birmingham area. The original team played in the World Hockey Association and Central Hockey League from 1976 to 1981. The team came back in 1992 as a member of the East Coast Hockey League before leaving for New Jersey in 2001. Both of those iterations of the Bulls played at the BJCC.

The Bulls’ operating office will open for business May 1st. Those interested in season tickets can call 205-620-6870 or visit the team website, www.bullshockey.net. Players, a head coach, and schedule are all in the works and will be announced at a later date.