Convicted child molester arrested, charged with kidnapping and sodomy of male

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A convicted child molester is back behind bars Wednesday, nearly 20 years after he was convicted and spent several months in jail for sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy, according to state records.

42-year-old Eric Arthur Howard was indicted by a grand jury on April 7, 2017 on three counts: sodomy by force, sexual abuse by force, and sexual torture by force.

The following details are graphic in nature; discretion is advised.

—–

According to the indictment, Howard is accused of engaging in deviate sexual intercourse by force with a man, forcibly penetrating the victim’s anus with an inanimate object with intent to sexually torture or abuse him, and forcibly subjecting the victim to sexual contact.

Howard is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with kidnapping and sodomy. His bond is set at $120,000.