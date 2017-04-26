Cordova Police Department takes compassionate approach to drug addiction

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department is taking a new approach to dealing with people that are addicted to drugs.

This year, they launched The Mercy Project, geared toward giving addicts a chance to get sober outside of a jail cell.

The initiative allows people battling addiction to come to the Cordova Police Department without fear of being arrested. As long as the individual asks for help, police officers will help arrange treatment with hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.

Officer TJ Armstrong said that when it comes to policing a community, protecting and serving doesn’t always mean arresting.

“It’s easy to look at people as statistics or numbers,” Armstrong said. “But every one of these drug addicts had somebody come to the hospital to see them being born. They were somebody’s little boy or somebody’s little girl at some point in life, and they’re important. They have value. So we want them to discover that they do have value, and find that again.”

Armstrong said that since The Mercy Project launched in February, eight people have taken advantage of it. Seven of them stuck to their respective treatment program. While The Mercy Project is new, compassion has long been a major component of the way Cordova Police conduct business.

“They’ve put so much time and effort into helping me. They see me as a human being,” said Maxine Bieberbach, sitting at a lunch table near her cell in the Cordova Municipal Jail.

Bieberbach, 25, struggles with addictions to methamphetamine and heroin. According to Armstrong, Bieberbach’s addiction was so severe, she used money raised for her daughter’s cancer treatment to buy drugs.

The mother of two was arrested multiple times last year in Alabama and Florida.

Armstrong said that while Bieberbach’s was in Cordova Police custody last year, a judge ordered her to go to rehab. According to Armstrong, an officer misheard the judge’s order, and Bieberbach was released.

“I know I shouldn’t have been released. I knew I was supposed to sit here until I was supposed to go to rehab,” Bieberbach said. “As soon as those doors opened, I hit the streets running.”

To this day, Bieberbach doesn’t know why she ran. She called her three weeks as a fugitive “the worst three weeks of my life.”

Armstrong and Cordova Police Chief Nick Smith caught Bieberbach last fall, near a Walmart in Sumiton. She was ordered to spend a year in the city jail.

“Honestly, it was kind of a relief,” Bieberbach said. “I was a wreck, so I’m glad that they finally caught up to me.”

Officers in the jail said that at first, Bieberbach was not happy to be in custody.

“She was in pretty rough shape. She was, as I called her, a little demon,” said Officer Ray Goggins. “She used to try to kick me, she used to try to claw me and everything else.”

Despite her angst, Goggins said he never gave up on Bieberbach.

“After every altercation, I used to look at her and tell her, ‘OK, it’s over with. Tomorrow will be a new day and we’ll go from there,'” Goggins recalled.

After many new days, things finally began to change for Bieberbach.

“After I sat in here for a while and realized, ‘What in the heck am I doing?'” Bieberbach said. “A lot of it has to do with my kids. I don’t want to be that mom out there who’s not with their children. I need my kids. They are my reason. I want to be a healthy mom. I want to be a clean mother. I want to be the best woman and mother I can be for my kids.”

Bieberbach’s sister now has custody of her children.

While Cordova Police can’t determine whether Bieberbach can regain custody, they hope to set her on the right path.

“We just want to prepare her for when she gets out, so that she can be who she needs to be,” Goggins said.

Goggins now calls Bieberbach “kind of like one of my adopted daughters.” Bieberbach works as a trustee at the jail, and hopes to return to school when she’s released, so that she can become a counselor.

“All I want to do is help people, in preventing them from being how I was,” Bieberbach said. “If I can save somebody else then it was all worth it.”

She said she owes her new outlook to the compassion of Goggins, and other Cordova officers.

“If they just threw me back here and didn’t speak to me and just fed me my meals every day, I wouldn’t — part of my recovery, and part of me becoming who I am now, has a lot to do with them,” Bieberbach said.

“You get to know (people) as individuals, and I think when you give up on people and they see that you’ve given up on them, that makes them want to give up on themselves,” Goggins said.

The Mercy Project is not just available for Cordova residents. Armstrong said anyone who needs help with addiction can come to the department to ask.