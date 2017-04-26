Georgia man arrested on charge of creating child pornography in Birmingham, held on $1 million bond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Woodstock, GA is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on charges of marijuana possession and production of child pornography, according to court records.

Randall Jackson Rankins, 49, was booked into the jail at 10:36 p.m. on Sunday night. Rankins is being charged with production of obscene materials involving someone under 17 years of age, and first-degree marijuana possession, not for personal use.

According to his affidavit, Randall used a Samsung Galaxy smartphone on April 22 to create the images of the child. The child pornography charge carries a bond of $1 million, and the marijuana charge carries a bond of $500.

At this time, he has not bonded out and he is still awaiting trial.

WIAT will bring you more information on this case as it becomes available.