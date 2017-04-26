Governor Ivey appoints Lyn Stuart as new Chief Justice of Alabama Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Associate Justice Lyn Stuart as the new Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore issued his resignation on Wednesday, and Ivey appointed Stuart upon notification of Moore’s decision. With this appointment, Stuart becomes the first female Republican Chief Justice in the history of Alabama.

“To ensure a continuity of leadership and a smooth transition that keeps the ship of state steady, I have appointed Justice Lyn Stuart as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court,” Ivey wrote in the statement. “Chief Justice Stuart has served with honor and integrity on the high court for more than 16 years. I look forward to working with her as she now leads the judicial branch of state government.”

Stuart received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Auburn University in 1977, and her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Alabama in 1980. She has previously served as Assistant State Attorney General, Special Assistant Attorney General for the State Department of Corrections, and as an Assistant District Attorney for Baldwin County.

“I also thank Roy Moore for his years of public service to the people of Alabama and wish him the best in the next step of his journey,” Ivey said.