MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The House approved a bill that would allow restaurants to start serving alcohol as early as 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

The Brunch Bill was up for debate for about two hours before it was passed. It is now moving to the Senate.

The bill would allow county commissions and city councils to decide on the time restaurants could serve alcohol.

If they already have alcohol sales on Sundays, then governments could change the time from noon to 10:30 a.m.