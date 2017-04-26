Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a Center Point apartment complex, according to a release from the department.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Bond Circle around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to find a 40-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that several people were arguing in the parking lot of the complex when one person started shooting. At this time, three people are being questioned and a gun has been recovered from the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.