Local groups host packing event to rise against hunger

(WIAT) — Volunteers from Vestavia and Hoover come together this week to prepare food for people in need.

People of all ages worked to pack over 300 thousand bags of food on Monday. Each meal costs less than thirty cents and has a shelf life of two years.

Judy Meyer is an organizer of the event, which has been in the works for a year.

“About 20 to 21 thousand are dying from hunger-related issues every single day,” Meyer said. “So keeping that in mind knowing what an important job this is for all of us.”

Volunteers say the effort is well worth their time.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s a lot of satisfaction from being involved in feeding the hungry,” said Jake Hollingsworth, a volunteer. “The fellowship of being here with people of a common purpose is very enjoyable.”

The year’s food will be shipped to a school lunch program in Nicaragua.