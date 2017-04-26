Pratt City gears up for new park, One Pratt

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor William Bell and neighborhood leaders in Pratt City broke ground on the new One Pratt Park today.

The park will be the beginning of a new superblock in the city. The project is headed by the same company that designed Railroad Park.

As the anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornadoes approaches, Mayor Bell has kept his commitment to revitalize the Pratt City Community. The "One Pratt" project includes an eight acre park with an amphitheater, playground and walking paths.

The ground breaking comes in the wake of the six-year anniversary of the 2011 tornados. Mayor Bell says he’s keeping his promise to the citizens of Pratt to revitalize the area after it was destroyed in those storms.

There are still questions about how much the project will cost and when the first phase of construction will be complete.