Overcrowded Tuscaloosa animal shelter is expanding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Commission has approved funding for up to $75 thousand dollars to help the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter move into a larger facility.

The shelter on 35th street has issues with overcrowding. Jennifer Earp from the shelter says it won’t completely solve the problem, but it will help.

“This won’t necessarily help much with overcrowding, but it will help us provide a much better service to the community,” Earp said. ” I think right now we are doing a wonderful job, but we could always do better. We definitely need more space to help people.”

The new facility is next to the current property and still needs a few repairs. The county would cover around 45% of the costs.