Stillman college chooses new president

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Cynthia Warrick will serve as the new president of Stillman College.

Warrick says she knows serving as Stillman’s leader will be an uphill battle, but she wants the community to know the school will not be closing.

Stillman owes $39 million dollars in loan debt. The City of Tuscaloosa gave the school financial assistance last year.

The school was still forced to make cuts, which included dropping the football program.

Warrick is optimistic about gaining more support from the city.

“The Mayor and City Council have been very supportive and the County Commission,” Warrick said. ” I am sure they will be there for us if we need them since we’ve paid off that loan and the Capstone loan. And so they believe in us and now that I am the permanent President, they know there is stable leadership in place.”