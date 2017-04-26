Tuscaloosa high school and college students band together for pets in hot car bill

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of high school students from Tuscaloosa wants to protect animals from dying in hot cars with the help of a new bill.

Along with a few other students from the University of Alabama, the group traveled to Montgomery on Wednesday to get support from lawmakers on the proposed bill the students drafted.

Holt High School senior Armando Garduno is hoping House Bill 524 will save lives of animals, while also encouraging pet owners to be responsible.

“We believe the cases of animals dying in hot cars have not been reported enough as they should have, and these animals need a voice,” Garduno said. “If we don’t give them this bill and help them out, it’s going to continue to happen behind closed doors.”

Tuscaloosa County animal advocate Tammy Tierce supports what the students are doing. Tierce is the president of The Canine Compassion Fund. The agency encourages responsible pet care and provides a rescue service.

The Canine Compassion Fund places 225 dogs in good homes every year, and Tierce has witnessed pets locked inside hot cars many times.

“In having contacts through the rescue community via social media, you see stories like this regularly,” Tierce said. “I would say during the summertime I will see a couple dozen.”

The proposed bill states that pets in hot cars be given the same concerns for their safety that young children are afforded. It also spells out conditions where bystanders could step in to save an animal’s life. University of Alabama Junior Joshua Tubbs is hoping lawmakers will support the bill.

“It’s very important for one thing because the animals need to be protected,” Tubbs said. “It goes un-documented because people aren’t going to say when they accidentally leave their pet in a hot car and kill it.”

House Bill 524 is being sponsored by Representative Chris England.