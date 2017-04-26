Victim’s family still looking for answers in 2013 homicide

BIRMINMGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- A family is pleading for answers to find out who killed their loved one. Benjamin Sloan was shot and killed in East Lake 2013. Sloan was found in his SUV on the 300 block of 83rd street north October 27. Investigators said the motive appears to be robbery.

“They shot him in the neck and left him to die. That individual has been able to get up, eat breakfast, go to work see their love ones for 3 1/2 years and we have been left with a hole in our family and hole in my heart,” said the victim’s brother Joel Sloan.

Sloan had a seven year old son who is now seven.

“He was a very outgoing well loved, and was a good looking kid,” said the victim’s father Jim Sloan.

“Nothing can describe what that felt like, the loss is more than I can put into words,” said Sloan.

Sloan’s father has this message to anyone that has any information.

“Let’s give that family some closure and come forward and tell the police what you know,” said Sloan.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 254-7777.