AIDS Alabama teams up with restaurants to make one meal matter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – AIDS Alabama has teamed up with local restaurants to spread awareness of HIV/AIDS during the 8th annual Dining Out For Life event today.

This year, 31 restaurants will help raise funds for AIDS Alabama’s HIV services and prevention initiatives.

“We are so grateful to our partnering restaurants who are generously donating at least 25% of their proceeds from at least one meal to our efforts,” said AIDS Alabama’s Director of Development, Caroline Bundy. “Though Dining Out For Life takes place in 60 cities in the U.S. and Canada, all the money that is raised here stays here, helping people living with HIV and their families in our community.”

Restaurants like The J. Clyde, Silvertron Café, Bamboo, and others are donating more than 30% of dinner sales to the cause.