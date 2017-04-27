Alabama farmers brace for harvest without help, amid immigration fears

WIAT) — As the summer harvest draws near, farmers across Alabama worry their produce will rot on the vine.

“It’s been a lot harder to find workers,” said Scott Penton, who owns Penton Farms in Clanton. “A lot of (workers) are scared, since Trump got elected. They’re worried about what he’s going to do.”

Donald Trump launched immigration to the forefront of the national conversation in 2015 when he announced he was running for President.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said during his first speech as a candidate. “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists.”

Working in a field, a woman tells CBS 42 she is in the United States illegally.

“We are scared because we are just here to work and have a good life,” she said in Spanish, asking to be kept anonymous.

She said she’s been in the country for 20 years, and that Trump’s presidency makes her scared she’ll be arrested.

She told CBS 42 the only reason she continues to work is to feed her children.

Watch Jamie’s in-depth investigation tonight on the CBS42 News at 10. She spoke to multiple Alabama farmers, immigrants and an Alabama Border Keeper member while investigating the role of illegal immigration in Alabama.