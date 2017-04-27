Center Point mayor: U.S. Justice Dept. to review city’s practices to help curve crime

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — After three shootings in a span of two weeks, residents in Center Point, packed out council chambers to ask city leaders what was going on.

“You know what, I was addressing this in October, and we completely got blown off and now all of sudden we have three shootings and now all of sudden you guys are starting to do something,” shouted one resident, before being escorted out of the meeting by a sheriff’s deputy.

Center Point resident fuming over what he calls city's lack of attention to crime issues until there was 3 shootings in the past two weeks. pic.twitter.com/RRi5LZRwb8 — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) April 28, 2017

“I would like to know what we can do to stop the gun shooting,” asked another resident.

Mayor Tom Henderson and city leaders came under fire for not doing more before the recent rash of shootings.

“I’m tired of the violence and the crime in Center Point and I think that the officers and the mayor could do a better job at what they are doing to take care of the community,” said long time resident Neda Wiley.

“Mayor you need to get other people involved, you need other ideas,” said former Center Point city councilman and current resident Raymond Olan.

Ideas like getting the city its own police force, but the mayor said that would bankrupt the city.

However, they have plan to hire two more police officers and install two new cameras for Crimestoppers to monitor.

“I don’t want to move, I love my neighborhood, but I’m also tired of going out of Center Point to go shopping,” Wiley said.

A lot of groans in the crowd as council pres. threatens to kick a woman out, residents shout in her defense. Jeff Co. deputy now in front pic.twitter.com/GJj0XPZzmF — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) April 28, 2017

In light of the recent shootings, Mayor Henderson had a message for the people of his city, “they need to just settle back a little bit, and not panic over it, because they know as we do, that this isn’t something that normally happens in Center Point.”

A lot of residents CBS42 spoke with strongly disagree with the mayor’s statement, however the mayor said he spoke with the U.S. Justice Department Thursday evening and said they agreed to study the practices and areas of violence in Center Point and give recommendations on how they can curve crime.

A card sits outside the Center Point Council meeting for the Jet Pep shooting victim, attendees signed it. pic.twitter.com/rnoAuy3EC7 — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) April 28, 2017