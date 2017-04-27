Children’s of Alabama hosting pediatric concussion conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is planning on hosting its fourth-annual Concussion Summit on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a release from the hospital.

This year’s conference theme is “Kids and Concussions: Tough Questions Worth Asking.” UAB Sports Medicine and the Wise Up! Initiative are hosting the event, which will include presentations of interest to healthcare providers, school system leadership, coaches, trainers, and parents.

In addition to keynote speaker Gerard Giola’s speech, the event will also address advances in football helmet safety and design, as well as a session on schools helping children recover from concussions.

Registration is $25, and includes breakfast and lunch.