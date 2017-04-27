Fundraiser held for 2 Pizitz Middle School boys battling cancer

VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two local middle school students are getting help in their fight against cancer.

Will Nailen and Sam Cunningham are two students at Pizitz Middle School currently fighting cancer. Will has bone cancer and Sam has leukemia.

That’s why the Vintage Barber Shop in Vestavia iHlls is raising money to help.

Half of every hair cut they did will go to help the Cunningham and Nailen families offset their mounting medical costs.

“The families are so appreciative of the community for coming out and supporting the boys,” Angie Hancock with the Vintage Barbershop said. “It’s just going to make life a little easier when you have a child that’s sick.”

“We really appreciate all the support we’ve gotten so far, and we are very hopeful that the rest of the day we see a lot more people that come and donate,” Phillip Anderson with Vintage Barbershop said.

Full Moon BBQ also had a food truck in front of Vestavia Hills city hall today to help raise additional funds for the families.