MISSING: 15-year-old Sylacauga girl last seen a week ago

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to find a young girl that was last seen a week ago.

Sylacauga police say 15-year-old Tekiyah Marcus was last seen by her family on April 20, 2017 in the Drew Court area of Sylacauga Housing Authority. Police say she had been in contact with her family members from unknown locations using different phones up until two days ago.

Her mom contacted police and reported her missing Thursday, April 27, according to a press release from officials.

Tekiyah is a black female, 15 years of age, approx. 5’6” tall and 104 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jean shorts.

If anyone has any knowledge of the whereabouts of Tekiyah Marcus, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-401-2442 or Inv Chris Vinson at 256-401-2455, Sgt Michael Smith 256-401-2453 or Lt. Michael Moore 256-401-2450.