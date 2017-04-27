One Class at a Time: Cordova High School

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — This week the One Class at a Time team stopped by Cordova High School to help a teacher that marches to the beat of her own drum.

Band teacher Sara Lipscomb may be marching a little more thanks to a $1,000 check, courtesy of Little Caesar and CBS42’s own Mark Prater.

Lipscomb told us that she plans to use the money to purchase new uniforms for the marching band, and they are very excited.

“It’s just so special to see them get something good like this because they’ve really worked hard,” Lipscomb said. “They spend hours practicing, out in the sun, in the heat, they make sacrifices to their schedule. So it’s really nice to see them get a positive benefit, especially an unexpected one”

One Class at a Time is made possible by America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, and Pepsi.

