Paws of the Week: April 27th – May 4th

(CBS42 Community) – Our weekly “Paws of the Week” segment always highlights dogs and cats who have lived at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society the longest amount of time, or have special needs and are have trouble finding homes. This week, please help us find Bailey, Angus, Miss Carter, and Hunter loving homes!

Featured Dogs:

Angus

Angus is a 66-pound coonhound mix. He is 4-years-old and is incredibly sweet. This poor guy is feeling somber these days because he was an owner surrender. When we asked Angus if he would sit and lie down for his interview, he knew exactly what he wanted him to do. Angus does like to chase cats and other small animals so he would fit best with an active family that does not own any cats.

Hunter

Hunter is a 1-year-old male terrier mix. He is extremely gentle and docile. When we sat down with him, he rested his head in my lap. This would be a great dog for therapy training. With his darker brindle markings and shy demeanor, Hunter is having a hard time getting adopted. Let’s help him find the perfect home.

Featured Cats:

Bailey

Bailey is a 12-year-old female with a beautiful muted tortoiseshell coat. She is very loving and gentle. She was declawed on her front paws by her previous owners. For her safety, Bailey would have to be kept as an indoor cat.

Miss Carter

Miss Carter is a 3-year-old female. She is 10 pounds and sports a beautiful yellow tabby coat. She is very friendly and loves other cats. Miss Carter has been waiting in the shelter for over a month and can’t wait to go home for her new family!

PRO ADOPTION TIPS:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

Heads up.. during the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm). Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today! 300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

SUPPORT:

