Ravens Pick Marlon Humphrey 16th, Redskins Pick Jonathan Allen 17th

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WIAT)- It took two hours, but the Alabama Crimson Tide saw it’s first player taken off the board in the NFL Draft Thursday with cornerback Marlon Humphrey being selected 16th overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

That opened up the flood gates for Crimson Tide players selected in the first round. Defensive end Jonathan Allen was taken with the next pick at No. 17 by the Washington Redskins.

The run of Crimson Tide players continued two picks later when the Tampa Bay Bucaneers selected Tight End OJ Howard with the 19th overall selection.

Humphrey was a first team All-America recognition by the Football Writers Association of America as a redshirt sophomore in 2016. He started 14 games and all 29 games that he played in during his career.

As a senior, Allen won the Nagurski, Bednarik and Hendricks awards in addition to being named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year.

As a Junior, Howard was named Offensive MVP of the 2016 CFP National Championship game after catching 5 passes for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns. Howard finished his senior season with 45 catches for 595 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This story will be updated as more Alabama players get selected.