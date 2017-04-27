Some Adger residents concerned about response times to house fires

ADGER, ALA (WIAT)- Some people living in community of Adger are concerned about response times to house fires. This after a family of five lost their home in a fire Thursday.

The fire started at 7-a-m Thursday morning on Alabama Lane. Ashley Schilling is a neighbor.

“The living room was engulfed in flames. I got to the bus stop and dropped my kids off and came back to the house and it was engulfed in flames, my kids were thinking their friends were inside,” said Schilling.

No one was in home. The Adger Volunteer Fire Department responded to fight the flames that was only one mile from the fire station. They arrived 17 minutes after being dispatched. When they arrived the home was fully engulfed. These fire fighters are all volunteers and have other jobs.

“We are limited with personnel and equipment on duty. Nobody is here during the day we respond by page. It was already 7′ o’clock so everyone was already at work, two personnel happened to be around it’s a hit or miss if we can cover our territory during the day,” said Adger Volunteer Fire Department chief Doug Lawrence.

Crews from the Concord Fire Department did not respond with mutual aid. Lawrence was told that department did have enough personnel to respond. Rod Frazier is an Adger resident, and has concerns about the resources in his community.

“Your house could burn down before they even got out here or get it under control, or somebody being sick could die before somebody comes out and helps with CPR. Those are concerns, but big concerns,” said Frazier.

Lawrence said the department will do their best to protect community with the limited resources they have.

Chief Lawrence said Hueytown fire was also later called to assist. He said at point they had it the situation covered. The cause of Thursday’s fire is undetermined at this time.