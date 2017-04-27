The Latest: Possible twister causes damage in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on severe storms in Alabama (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Authorities say an apparent tornado has left damage in southeastern Alabama.

Jeanna Barnes of the Pike County Emergency Management Agency says trees are on top of houses and a mobile home is off its foundation along U.S. 29 between Troy and the Banks community.

She says a man was trapped in his home by a fallen tree, and rescuers are on the way. Other damage is being reported northeast of Troy, where a photo posted on social media shows an apparent funnel cloud.

No injuries are being reported.

___

12:11 p.m.

Strong storms moving across south Alabama are prompting tornado warnings on the sixth anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak.

The National Weather Service issued at least a half-dozen warnings as the storms passed, and local authorities reported a twister on the ground in rural Pike County.

There weren’t any immediate reports of damaged structures or injuries. But the Storm Prediction Center says a photo showed damage from a possible twister in Montgomery County.

The severe weather came on the same date that dozens of twisters hopscotched across Alabama, killing more than 250 people on April 27, 2011.