Tim Hudson honored by Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Before convening for Thursday’s session, the Alabama House of Representatives called to order to honor Tim Hudson for his work off the field with his charity, the Hudson Family Foundation.

Hudson, his wife Kim, and their three kids were given two commemorative plaques honoring Tim’s contributions to the state of Alabama both for his professional accomplishments and his charitable work in the state.

“Personally, I feel very appreciated of it,” Hudson said of his honor. “I never played this game for recognition or for the glory. You know, I just played the game because I loved it. Luckily I was able to play a kid’s game for a living.”

Hudson still lives in Auburn and has been able to check out the Tigers in their surprise rise to the top of the baseball standings. He says this what he expected after Butch Thompson was hired on The Plains.

“I knew as soon as we hired Butch Thompson that he was going to be the right man for the job and to get that program going in the right direction,” Hudson said. “I know I’m thrilled, personally, and I know all the Auburn Family is thrilled with where he’s taken the baseball program in such a short time and we’re just looking forward to where he’s going to go with it in the future.”

To hear more from Hudson about his honor and thoughts on Auburn and Braves baseball, check out the full interview at the top of the page.