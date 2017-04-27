Young Gadsden girl battling rare cancer surprised with trip to Disney World

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A little girl battling a rare disease received a magical surprise Thursday.

“You are going to…Disney World!”

Thanks to Magic Moments and Mountain Brook Junior High School, 7-year-old Emily from Gadsden will be going to Disney World for free.

The school put on a scavenger hunt that led up to the big surprise in the gymnasium.

Emily suffers from rare cancer affecting her muscle cells. But her family says she’s a trooper.

“She’s not complaining one bit about treatments, um nothing. You ask her about it and she would say shrug it off and everything is okay,” her family explained.

Emily and her family are leaving for Disney World next weekend.

