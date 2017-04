FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Fultondale firefighters are working to find out what caused an abandoned house to catch fire. It happened around 2:30 Friday morning on Walkers Chapel Road and Highway 31.

Fultondale Fire Chief Bryan Powell tells CBS 42 the house is owned by the gas board. There is no power connected to the home according to Chief Powell.

As soon as new information about a cause is released we will pass it along to you.