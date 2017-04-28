Dreamland BBQ Opens 10th Location in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Friday morning, the CBS42 Morning Team took the show on the road to celebrate the Hoover community! No party is complete without BBQ. Now it is easier than ever to get your BBQ fix if you live in Inverness.

Dreamland BBQ opened their 10th location at 103 Inverness Cors, Hoover, AL 35242. That is at the corner of Highway 280 and Valleydale road. (You can’t miss the delicious smell if you roll your windows down!)

The new location opened about a month ago. According to Dreamland’s Sarah Drexler, the Hoover community has been really receptive to the new location.

Drexler says she loves how the new store has a great parking lot, it’s located right in the midst of many suburbs, and it is extremely convenient for people going out of town.

“For everybody going down to Auburn for football season, or going down to Lake Martin, we’ve got your ribs, your pork butts, we’ve got everything! So swing right in here and grab it to go on your way out of town,” Drexler said.

Visit the new Dreamland BBQ today! Tell them CBS42 sent you!

Open 7 days a week; 10am-10pm