Group of Northport firefighters go the extra mile with walk to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of Northport firefighters are making a special trek to Birmingham that began on Friday, with the goal of helping children all over the world.

The Northport firefighters began their walk at 6 p.m., alongside a pink department truck dedicated to victims of childhood cancer. The journey is meant to raise awareness for the disease and groups that help to fight it, like the Angel’s Hope Foundation.

“It just means a lot to me,” said Manuel Jimenez, one of the men. “Because I have kids, it hits me close to home. These kids are ranging from three to 18 or 19, so this means a lot to me.”

The four walkers often crossed major highways at the beginning of their journey, and were followed often by honks of support. The walk may be taxing, but the men believe it’s all worth it.

“Now I’ve got to ask you, ’62 miles?’ Man, I don’t know if you gave ever done that in a workout because I haven’t,” said Charles Folts with Moundville Fire Department. “No sir we have not, but it’s more mental, but I think we’ll be fine.”

The fatigue is a small price to pay to fight cancer. As of Friday night, they had already raised $3,100 for Children’s of Alabama and Angel’s Hope Foundation.