Happy 50th Hoover: The CBS42 Morning News with Art Franklin hits the road to celebrate!

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s official–Hoover is 50!

50 years ago, on April 28, 1967, the City of Hoover was officially incorporated. The city has seen steady growth ever since. The city was named after William H. Hoover, a local insurance company owner. As of 2017, there are more than 80,000 residents, and it is the sixth largest city in the state of Alabama.

CBS 42 took our morning news team on the road to Hoover to celebrate and share stories about what’s happening right now in Hoover.

Hoover Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Art Franklin and Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy of Hoover City Schools Art, Ashley, and Jamie Superintendent Murphy and Mayor Brocato Art, Rachel, and Jamie Art and Mayor Frank V. Brocato Rachel and Will Owner of Heavenly Donuts, Brock Beiersdoefer Art and Jamie

Dave & Buster’s

Hoover’s newest claim to fame (no one will EVER forget Two-A-Days, am I right?) is that it’s slated to house the state’s first Dave & Busters. The general manager at the Riverchase Galleria, where the entertainment hot spot is supposed to be located, says people are likely going to be traveling from all over to check out the new attraction, hopefully bringing even more businesses that want to profit from the increased traffic.

So if you’re wondering where it’s going to go–well, the Forever 21 is going to be downsized, and the Dave & Buster’s will go on the exterior side. When you’re walking through the mall, you’ll still see the Forever 21 like usual.

The restaurant, games for adults and family are something a lot of people are looking forward to.

“The properties that are going to thrive, are the ones that are going to treat retail as more than just to go shop. It is going to be a place where you can go experience things,” Riverchase Galleria GM Mike White said. “We are about new dining, the new entertainment concept we have with Dave and Buster’s coming in. So when someone comes here, it is more than just picking something up for a present or picking something up to wear, it has to be a complete experience.”

The target opening date is sometime in 2018.

History of Hoover book signing

The City of Hoover kicked off its anniversary celebration this past Sunday with a book signing. But it wasn’t just any book–local author Heather Scaggs signed copies of the three books she has written about the history of Hoover. Scaggs says the project is special to her because she is from the area.

“I always think it is very important to learn about the area where you live, because it is important to know where you are in relation to who came before you, and the history of the area is always a good thing to know,” Scaggs explained.

If you’d like to read her book, you can find them at Barnes & Noble.

Celebrate Hoover Day this Saturday

Saturday, the city is hosting Celebrate Hoover Day. We got a little preview of all the fun lined up for the big celebration, including getting a look at the massive oven they’re using to bake a 10-foot pie. Yeah, you read that right!

There are so many puns to be made about pies, but instead, we'll take this time to remind you that you can follow along with the fun from CBS42 on Snapchat (CBS42) and Instagram (wiatcbs42).

Of course, every Friday in the CBS42 Digital Newsroom is donut day, so it was incredibly fitting that we invited local food truck Heavenly Donuts to our celebration.

Saturday, you can expect even more fun at Veteran’s Park. Besides the *massive* pie that will have to be removed from the oven with an actual forklift, there will be live entertainment, a kids zone with games, inflatables and more, and a tent exhibition featuring local businesses. And, we can’t forget the food–a plethora of local food trucks are expected (if you have room after eating all that pie, that is).

What’s next for Hoover

Over the past 50 years, Hoover has experienced a lot of growth. So, what’s next for the city as business continues to boom? To give you some perspective, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce says when he started more than 20 years ago, there were 300 members. Now, it’s grown to more than 1200. That’s a sign of all the positive economic growth here in Hoover.

People at the chamber say they tend to see businesses come in fads. Like recently, it has been fitness centers, pizza and other restaurants popping up.

“We’ve had a lot of new restaurants coming into play, whether it be moving or a new brand. The Birmingham area as a whole has really become a foody place to be, which is happy for my stomach because I always want to try something new. But, it’s been kind of balanced–we see all kinds of businesses,” Sylinda Daniel with the Hoover area Chamber of Commerce said.

Heavenly Donuts

Speaking of food, food trucks have become very popular in central Alabama. In Hoover, there’s one that brings some sweet treats.

The owner of the Heavenly Donut Company joined us at Veteran’s Park for a live interview. Check it out in the video below: