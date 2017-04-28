Helena man facing charges after alleged road rage shooting incident

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old Helena man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun in a road rage incident Thursday evening.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the area of County Road 52 and Ross Drive in Helena after a report of a road rage incident that included shots fired.

Officials say the victim followed the suspect for several miles, turning onto Eastern Valley Road and continuing towards Woodstock. When deputies arrived, Woodstock Police had both vehicles pulled over, and found one vehicle had a bullet hole in the rear quarter panel.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect vehicle was driven by Christopher Shaun Downey, 38 years old of Helena. His vehicle along with a 9mm handgun reportedly found inside the cab of the truck were both taken into custody.

No one was injured. Downey was arrested on a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and is being held in the Shelby County Jail pending a warrant being served and bond set.