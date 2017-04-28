Hoover Metro Complex job fair today

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Metropolitan Complex will hold its first job fair today.

The fair will take place inside the stadium’s banquet room from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend. Team members are needed to fill positions in several departments.

“We are looking to add team members in several departments including game day operations, facility operations, parking staff, guest services, ticketing, and more,” said Monty Jones, Jr., General Manager of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. “We encourage anyone interested to come learn more about the positions at the job fair.”

Coordinators strongly encourage participants to complete applications in advance on their website. Even those who are not able to attend the fair are encouraged to apply online.

Are you looking for a job? We are #hiring at the Hoover Met Complex and have a job fair on 04/28. See https://t.co/GWkEgZn1It for more. pic.twitter.com/cD1pu9Y18q — Hoover Met Complex (@hoovermetplex) April 20, 2017